T20 World Cup: Canada's Yuvraj, Bajwa stitch record opening partnership

Canada racked up 173/4 (20 overs) against New Zealand in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Canadians banked on Yuvraj Samra's incredible and historic century. Yuvraj added a 116-run opening stand with skipper Dilpreet Bajwa, now the highest for any wicket for an Associate team against a Full Member in T20 World Cup history.

Attack Yuvraj makes merry after cautious start Electing to bat first, Canada had a quiet start (32/0 in five overs). However, the sixth over saw Yuvraj smash James Neesham for 3 fours and a six. While Dilpreet Bajwa held his end, Yuvraj's 36-ball half-century propelled Canada past 80. The latter then smashed Cole McConchie as Canada reached 100. The 116-run stand was finally broken by Kyle Jamieson, who dismissed Bajwa (36).

Partnership Record partnership for the duo The partnership between Yuvraj and Bajwa was worth 116 runs (84 balls). Yuvraj contributed with a 45-ball 77 to this stand. As mentioned, this is now the highest stand for any wicket for an Associate team against a Full Member in T20 World Cups. It surpassed the 107-run partnership between the UAE's Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu against Canada earlier in this tournament.

