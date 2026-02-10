T20 World Cup: Unbeaten England, WI to clash in Mumbai

England will face the West Indies in Match 15 of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Group C clash will be played on February 11 at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. England narrowly beat Nepal in their opener, while the Indies registered a convincing win over Scotland. The teams, which clashed in the 2016 T20 World Cup final, are looking to continue their unbeaten streaks.

Pitch conditions Pitch report and conditions The previous two matches at Wankhede Stadium have been closely contested, with teams defending totals. Notably, England would have acclimatized to the stadium conditions as it hosted the Nepal fixture. Meanwhile, the tennis-ball bounce on the red-soil wicket here will certainly suit the Windies' batters. In the two matches so far, dew hasn't really made an appearance.

Clash A look at head-to-head record According to ESPNcricinfo, England and West Indies have clashed 38 times in T20Is. England has won 19 of these encounters, while the Indies have come out on top in 18. One match ended without a result. Notably, WI have a 5-2 win-loss record against England in the T20 World Cup. They beat England in the 2016 final. Earlier in that event, WI also defeated England at Wankhede Stadium.

Team line-ups A look at the probable XIs Both sides would look to retain their winning XIs. England (Likely XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (captain), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Luke Wood. West Indies (Likely XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, and Shamar Joseph.

