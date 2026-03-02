Highest individual scores by designated wicket-keepers in T20 WC history 

In a thrilling virtual quarter-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, India defeated West Indies by five wickets to enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semis. The star of the match was none other than Sanju Samson , who scored an unbeaten 97 runs off just 50 balls. His performance helped India chase down a target of 196. On this note, we look at wicket-keepers with highest individual scores in T20 World Cup history.

#4 Sanju Samson - 97* vs WI, 2026 Samson's 97* in the aforementioned game takes the fourth place on this elite list. The opener hammered 12 boundaries and four sixes in his 50-ball stay as India got home in the final over. He formed a crucial 58-run partnership for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (18). Tilak Varma (27) and Hardik Pandya (17) also assisted Samson later on. The keeper-batter went on to record the highest score by an Indian in a run chase in T20 World Cup.

#3 Nicholas Pooran - 98 vs Afghanistan, 2024 Former West Indies keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran gave a hard time to Afghanistan bowlers in a Super 8 match of the 2024 T20 World Cup in St Lucia. The southpaw scored 98 off 53 balls as WI posted 218/5 while batting first. He hit six fours and eight sixes. Pooran, who arrived at number three, added 80 runs with Johnson Charles (43). He also recorded a 64-run stand with Rovman Powell (26). WI later won the game by 104 runs.

#2 Jos Buttler: 101* vs Sri Lanka, 2021 England were down to 35/3 in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. However, Jos Buttler's 67-ball 101* powered the Englishmen to 163/4 in 20 overs. His ton was laced with six fours and as many maximums. This knock came on a tricky surface, where three of England's other top-four batters failed to enter double-digits. The Lankans later perished for a mere 137, handing England a 26-run win. Buttler was adjudged the Player of the Match.

