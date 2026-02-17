T20 WC: India take on Netherlands, eye fourth successive win

India will take on the Netherlands in their final group-stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the Super Eights after winning all three of their matches so far. With just one in three games, the Dutch are practically eliminated from the Super 8 race.

Pitch report Ahmedabad has proven to be a run-friendly venue Ahmedabad has proven to be a run-friendly venue as teams batting first have crossed the 175-run mark in each of the three games in the ongoing tourney. Pacers, however, can be effective with the new ball. With the game starting at 7:00pm IST, dew might also play a part. Meanwhile, the match will be broadcasted on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Team updates Can Netherlands challenge the mighty Indian team? The Netherlands, who almost beat Pakistan and defeated Namibia, are not to be taken lightly. The Dutch team, however, has been guilty of panicking in crunch situations. Meanwhile, India are arguably the most balanced team in the ongoing tourney. They will look to seal their fourth win on the bounce to enter the Super 8 stage unbeaten. Notably, the Men in Blue thrashed Netherlands by 56 runs in their only previous T20I outing, in the 2022 T20 WC.

Strategy insights Here are the likely changes The Netherlands is likely to start with offspinner Aryan Dutt against Abhishek Sharma, who has bagged two ducks in this tourney. They have been rotating between Timm van der Gugten and Kyle Klein in their first three matches. Paul van Meekeren has played only one match so far, making way for left-arm quick Fred Klaasen. Meanwhile, Team India is likely to replace Kuldeep Yadav with Arshdeep Singh for the faster Ahmedabad pitch.

XIs Here are the probable XIs India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah. Netherlands (Probable XI): Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (captain & wicket-keeper), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Cooper.