T20 WC: Ireland's Joshua Little claims match-winning 3/16 vs Oman

Ireland's stand-in captain Lorcan Tucker played a stellar innings of 94* to lead his team to a massive 96-run victory over Oman in the ICC T20 World Cup clash in Colombo. The win was crucial for Ireland, who had lost their opening matches against Sri Lanka and Australia. Though Tucker's knock headlined the game, left-arm pacer Joshua Little also played a vital role in Ireland's win, claiming three wickets. Let's decode his stats.

Spell Little dents the Oman batting line-up Tucker's 94* took Ireland to a total of 235/5 while batting first. Oman struggled against Ireland's bowlers, with Little leading the attack. He took three wickets for just 16 runs, helping to dismiss Oman for 139 runs in just 18 overs. After trapping Mohammad Nadeem (1) in the 12th over, the pacer sent back in Jiten Ramanandi (3) and Nadeem Khan (0) in the 14th. Owing to his brilliance, Oman went from 97/2 to 139/10.

Stats A look at Little's stats Little recorded figures of 3/16 in his four overs. The pacer is currently Ireland's fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 85 scalps in 77 outings at 25.15, as per ESPNcricinfo. While Little boasts an economy rate of 7.58, he has two four-wicket hauls in the format. 19 of his wickets have come in 14 T20 WC games at 18.94. He also owns a hat-trick in the tourney.

Advertisement