T20 WC: Record-breaking Ireland register massive win over Oman

Team Ireland enjoyed a record-breaking outing against Oman in Match 22 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. Riding on an unbeaten 94 from skipper Lorcan Tucker, Ireland posted a mammoth 235/5 while batting first. Oman could not put up a solid show with the bat as they were folded for 139. Here are the key stats.

Ireland innings Tucker powers Ireland to second-highest T20 WC total Ireland's innings started on a shaky note with Shakeel Ahmed reducing them to 47/3. The game turned around when Tucker and Gareth Delany (56) stitched a vital 101-run partnership. The former then found another able ally in George Dockrell (35*) as Ireland posted their highest-ever total in T20Is (235/5). Only Sri Lanka (260/6 vs Kenya, 2007) have posted a bigger total in T20 WCs.

Chase How did the run chase pan out? In response, Oman lost two wickets inside the first three overs before Aamir Kaleem (50) and Hammad Mirza (46) added 73 runs for the third wicket. However, once the partnership was broken, the rest of the line-up fell like a pack of cards. No other batter could even touch the 11-run mark as Oman were folded for 139 (18 overs), losing by 96 runs.

Tucker Tucker gets to his 11th T20I fifty Tucker smashed 10 fours and four maximums en route to his 51-ball 94*. This was his joint-highest T20I score, which took his tally to 1,730 T20I runs at 22.76. He now has 11 fifties in the format, out of which two have come in T20 WCs, as per ESPNcricinfo. The keeper-batter has completed 365 runs across 13 outings in the competition at 36.50.

Feats Tucker scripts these records Tucker recorded the second-highest individual score by a captain in T20 WC history. It is also the fourth-highest T20 WC score by a designated keeper. Tucker also became the first batter to cross the 70-run mark while batting at four or lower in a T20 WC match. He also recorded Ireland's highest individual score at the event, bettering Curtis Campher's 72* vs Scotland (2022).

Stats Key numbers for Delany, Dockrell Delany made 56 off 30 balls as he smashed three fours and four sixes. This took him to 1,245 T20I runs at 20.40. This was his fourth half-century in the format and a maiden one across 16 outings in T20 WCs. Meanwhile, Dockrell's explosive 35* off just nine balls was laced with five sixes. He now has 1,388 T20I runs at 20.41.

Ahmed Shakeel Ahmed claims three-fer In what was a forgettable outing for Oman bowlers, spinner Ahmed claimed 3/33 in his four overs. This spell took him to 37 wickets from 46 T20Is at 27.94. Notably, he went wicket-less in each of his previous four T20 WC outings. Meanwhile, Shah Faisal (1/32 from 2 overs) and Aamir Kaleem (1/29 from 4 overs) were Oman's other wicket-takers in the match.

DYK Ireland register these records As per Cricbuzz, Ireland recorded their third-biggest T20I win in terms of runs (96). In T20 World Cups, this was the 10th-largest victory. The game saw as many as 11 batters fell to left-arm bowlers, a record in T20 WCs. The 2021 clash between Bangladesh and Oman in Al Amerat also saw 11 wickets go to left-arm bowlers.

Oman batters Key numbers for Kaleem, Mirza Kaleem hammered five fours and two sixes en route to his 29-ball 50. This was his third T20I fifty which took him to 779 runs from 57 matches at 18.11 (SR: 114.72). Mirza's 37-ball 46 was laced with six fours and a maximum. The batter has completed 461 runs from 26 T20Is at 19.20 (SR: 107.45).

Little Little claims match-winning 3/16 Left-arm pacer Joshua Little recorded figures of 3/16 in his four overs. The pacer is currently Ireland's fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 85 scalps in 77 outings at 25.15. 19 of his wickets have come in 14 T20 WC games at 18.94. He also owns a hat-trick in the tourney.

Information Two wickets each for Humphreys and McCarthy The likes of Matthew Humphreys and Barry McCarthy claimed two wickets each. The former's 2/27 from four overs took him to 25 wickets in T20Is at 18.56. McCarthy finished with 2/32 from three overs. He now owns 73 T20I scalps at 29.28.