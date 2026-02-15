T20 WC: Shai Hope completes 1,500 T20I runs with half-century

The West Indies have cruised into the Super Eights of the ICC T20 World Cup after a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Nepal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The Caribbean team chased down Nepal's total of 133/8 in just 15.2 overs, with Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer leading the charge. Hope scored an unbeaten 61 while Hetmyer remained not out on 46. The former went past 1,500 T20I runs during his stay. Let's decode his stats.

Knock Hope registers a match-winning stand with Hetmyer The West Indies made short work of Nepal's 134-run target, with Hope and Hetmyer putting on a 91-run partnership that effectively sealed the match. Notably, Hope and Brandon King adding 43 runs for the first wicket before the latter departed for 22. The WI skipper then joined forces with Hetmyer. It was a one-way traffic thereafter as WI recorded their third successive win.

Hope 1,500 T20I runs for Hope Hope hit five fours and three sixes in his 44-ball 61*. With his 26th run, he became the 10th WI batter to complete 1,500 T20I runs, as per ESPNcricinfo. The batter has now raced to 1,535 runs from 63 T20Is at an average of 29.51. This was his 10th fifty (100: 1). 187 of his runs have come in six T20 WC games at 46.75. This was his second fifty in the tourney.

Advertisement

Information 5,500 runs in T20 cricket With his ninth run, Hope also went past 5,500 runs in the overall 20-over format. Across 211 matches, Hope has completed 5,552 runs as he averages 30.5 (SR: 129.5). He has 28 fifties and four tons in the format.

Advertisement