T20 WC: WI seal Super 8 berth with Nepal scalp

In what was a one-sided affair, West Indies went past Nepal by nine wickets to seal a Super 8 berth in the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The two-time champions comfortably chased down the 134-run target at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium thanks to fine knocks from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer . Earlier, Jason Holder's four-fer had restricted Nepal to 133/8.

1st innings Dipendra Singh Airee's half-century powers Nepal Nepal struggled early on as the early strikes from WI bowlers had left them at a meager 22/3 at the end of the powerplay. They were further reduced to 46/5. With the top order gone, Dipendra Singh Airee took it upon himself to rebuild the innings. He made 58 runs as his 54-run stand with Sompal Kami (26*) took Nepal to 133/8.

Chase WI comfortably crossed the line In response, WI were off to a steady start with Hope and Brandon King adding 43 runs for the first wicket. Though the latter fell for 22, Hope joined another potent partner in Hetmyer. It was a one-way traffic thereafter as WI prevailed in just 15.2 overs. Hope and Hetmyer returned unbeaten on 61 and 46, respectively.

Dipendra 11th T20I fifty for Dipendra Dipendra's 47-ball 58 was laced with three fours and as many sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Dipendra has now raced to 2,075 runs from 93 matches at an average of 32.42. His strike is nearly 138.33 as the tally now includes 11 fifties and a hundred. His previous scores in the ongoing tourney read 17 and 44.

Holder Holder shines with four-fer vs Nepal Holder finished his spell with 4/27 from four overs. The pace now owns 105 T20I scalps at 26.72 (ER: 8.70). In addition to four four-fers, he also owns a fifer. As per ESPNcricinfo, Holder has 13 wickets in the T20 WC from nine matches at 17.30. This was his maiden four-fer.

Information How did the other bowlers perform? Pacer Matthew Forde bowled a lethal spell to finish with 1/10 from four overs. Shamar Joseph (1/38) and Akeal Hosein (1/30) also claimed one wicket each in their respective four-over spells. Roston Chase bowled two overs, taking one wicket and conceding 10 runs.

Points table West Indies become 1st team to qualify The West Indies team has been in top form, winning all three of their Group C matches so far. With this, they became the first team to qualify for the Super Eights of the ongoing event. Nepal, who had previously beaten a weakened West Indies side in a T20 series, have been eliminated with defeats in all their three games.

Hope 1,500 T20I runs for Hope Hope hit five fours and three sixes in his 44-ball 61*. With his 26th run, he became the 10th WI batter to complete 1,500 T20I runs. The batter has now raced to 1,535 runs from 63 T20Is at an average of 29.51. This was his 10th fifty (100: 1). 187 of his runs have come in six T20 WC games at 46.75 (50s: 2).

Information 5,500 runs in T20 cricket With his ninth run, Hope also went past 5,500 runs in the overall 20-over format. Across 211 matches, Hope has completed 5,552 runs as he averages 30.5 (SR: 129.5). He has 28 fifties and four tons in the format.