T20 World Cup: Jason Holder shines with four-fer vs Nepal

West Indies restricted Nepal to a paltry 133/8 in their ICC T20 World Cup match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Veteran pacer Jason Holder bowled a stellar spell and claimed four wickets in the innings. This was his maiden four-fer in the tournament, which has put the two-time T20 WC champions on command. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Bowling brilliance Holder made two strikes in his first spell Nepal struggled early on as the early strikes from WI bowlers had left them at a meager 22/3 at the end of the powerplay. They were further reduced to 46/5. Aasif Sheikh, who fell in the fifth over, was Holder's first victim as the pacer struck on his very first ball. Holder struck again in the seventh over to remove Aarif Sheikh.

Death overs Two scalps in the last over With the top order gone, Dipendra Singh Airee took it upon himself to rebuild the innings. He made 58 runs as his 54-run stand with Sompal Kami (26*) took Nepal to a somewhat respectable total. However, in the final over of the innings, Holder dismissed Airee. Karan KC then fell to him on the final ball of the innings.

Stats Fifth four-fer in T20Is Holder finished his spell with 4/27 from four overs. Earlier in the tourney, the pacer became the first WI bowler to complete 100 T20I wickets. Playing his 92nd T20I, Holder now owns 105 scalps at 26.72 (ER: 8.70). In addition to four four-fers, he also owns a fifer. As per ESPNcricinfo, Holder has 13 wickets in the T20 WC from nine matches at 17.30. This was his maiden four-fer.

Information 361 scalps overall in T20 cricket Holder has now raced to 361 scalps in T20 cricket from 338 matches (331 innings) at an average of 26.72. He owns one five-wicket haul and 12 four-fers. With the bat, he has compiled 3,217 runs in the format at 18.07.