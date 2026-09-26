Asian Games, shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins 3rd medal

Toor's journey to the silver medal was not a cakewalk. He started with a throw of 20.06m and then bettered it to 20.26m in his second attempt.

However, his third and fourth attempts saw a dip in distance at 19.77m and 19.71m respectively.

Just when it looked like he might settle for third place, Toor pulled off an incredible throw of 20.64m, overtaking Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Tolu, who had a season-best mark of 20.48m in his own third attempt.