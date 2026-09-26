Asian Games, shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins 3rd medal
What's the story
Tajinderpal Singh Toor made history on Saturday by winning his third consecutive medal at the Asian Games. The Punjab-born athlete had previously won gold medals for India in the 2018 and 2022 editions of the event. At the ongoing 2026 Asian Games, Toor bagged a silver medal in men's shot put after registering his best throw of 20.64m in his fifth attempt. Here's more.
Performance breakdown
A look at Toor's attempts
Toor's journey to the silver medal was not a cakewalk. He started with a throw of 20.06m and then bettered it to 20.26m in his second attempt.
However, his third and fourth attempts saw a dip in distance at 19.77m and 19.71m respectively.
Just when it looked like he might settle for third place, Toor pulled off an incredible throw of 20.64m, overtaking Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Tolu, who had a season-best mark of 20.48m in his own third attempt.
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Tayebise sets new Asian Games record
Toor's final attempt was ruled a foul, losing out on gold to Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise. Tayebise not only clinched the gold medal but also set a new Asian Games record with his best put at 20.81m.
Medals
A look at Toor's rich haul of medals
This was Toor's third consecutive medal at the Asian Games, having previously won gold in Jakarta (2018) and Hangzhou (2023).
He is also a three-time medal winner at Asian Championships which includes 2 gold.
He has also won a silver at Asian Indoor Games and four medals at Asian Indoor Championships.
He is also a gold medal winner at the South Asian Games held in Kathmandu, 2019.