Crystal Palace sign former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu: Details here

Tomiyasu made 84 appearances for Arsenal between 2021 and 2025, scoring 2 goals. 65 of his appearances came in the Premier League.

Before his Arsenal move, Tomiyasu also played for Bologna, Sint-Truiden and Avispa Fukuoka.

Starting his career with Avispa Fukuoka, the player made 54 appearances.

He then joined Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truiden, making 41 appearances.

For Serie A side Bologna, he appeared in 64 games.

For Ajax, he played just nine matches.