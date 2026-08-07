Crystal Palace sign former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu: Details here
What's the story
Crystal Palace have signed Japan international defender Takehiro Tomiyasu on a free transfer. The 27-year-old was without a club after leaving Ajax at the end of last season. He was part of Japan's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad this summer. The former Arsenal player can play as both a full-back and center-back, providing much-needed depth to Palace's defense after Maxence Lacroix's departure to Chelsea.
Career highlights
Tomiyasu's club career journey and numbers
Tomiyasu made 84 appearances for Arsenal between 2021 and 2025, scoring 2 goals. 65 of his appearances came in the Premier League.
Before his Arsenal move, Tomiyasu also played for Bologna, Sint-Truiden and Avispa Fukuoka.
Starting his career with Avispa Fukuoka, the player made 54 appearances.
He then joined Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truiden, making 41 appearances.
For Serie A side Bologna, he appeared in 64 games.
For Ajax, he played just nine matches.
Words
'Here is where I wanted to be'
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish praised the new signing, saying "Takehiro has experience at the highest level of European and international football."
Tomiyasu also expressed his excitement about joining Palace, saying "This club is in a good moment, winning three titles in two seasons."
"Here is where I wanted to be."
Transfer strategy
Crystal Palace's summer transfer window so far
This summer is crucial for Crystal Palace with a new manager and another year of European football.
The club has to comply with UEFA's squad cost ratio (SCR) when signing players during this transfer window.
Despite these financial obligations, Palace are moving toward a deal for 19-year-old Real Salt Lake winger Zavier Gozo.
They have also signed Oscar Mingueza after his contract at Celta Vigo expired.
In terms of key sales, Palace offloaded Lacroix to Chelsea for £51m and Danny Imray to Wrexham for £5m.
Twitter Post
New arrival!
We are delighted to have completed the signing of Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu 🤝— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 7, 2026