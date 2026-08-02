Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma sets records with maiden BWF title
What's the story
Indian badminton prodigy Tanvi Sharma clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title at the 2026 Taipei Open on Sunday. The 17-year-old shuttler, ranked 34th in women's singles badminton, defeated sixth-seed Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam in a straight-game victory. The match ended with scores of 21-16, 21-16 in favor of Tanvi. Tanvi became the youngest champion in Taipei Open history.
Tournament run
Highlights of the final
Throughout the tournament, Tanvi only dropped one game. She started her final match on a strong note, taking an early lead against Olympian Nguyen Thuy Linh.
Despite some unforced errors that allowed her opponent to close the gap, Tanvi regained control after the mid-game interval with controlled attacking play.
The second game saw Nguyen take an early lead, but Tanvi quickly regained control by dictating rallies with precise net play and smart deception.
Milestone achievement
More records for Tanvi
Tanvi's victory at the Taipei Open makes her the first Indian woman to win the title since Saina Nehwal in 2008.
She is also the third Indian this year to win a singles BWF title, after PV Sindhu (Japan Open) and Devika Sihag (Thailand Masters).
The teenager is only the fourth Indian women's singles player to win a BWF Super 300 or higher title, joining an elite group that includes Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, and Devika Sihag.
Information
Youngest champion in Taipei Open history
As mentioned, Tanvi is now the youngest champion in Taipei Open history. At just 17 years and 222 days, the Indian shuttler surpassed the legendary Tai Tzu Ying.