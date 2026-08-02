Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma sets records with maiden BWF title

Throughout the tournament, Tanvi only dropped one game. She started her final match on a strong note, taking an early lead against Olympian Nguyen Thuy Linh.

Despite some unforced errors that allowed her opponent to close the gap, Tanvi regained control after the mid-game interval with controlled attacking play.

The second game saw Nguyen take an early lead, but Tanvi quickly regained control by dictating rallies with precise net play and smart deception.