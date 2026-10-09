One-off Test: Tanzid Hasan slams fiery 83 versus Afghanistan

Tanzid's innings was laced with eight fours and four sixes, making it an entertaining display of aggressive cricket.

He got cracking in the fifth over by hitting Yamin Ahmadzai for two boundaries in a single over.

The Bangladesh opener came close to breaking Tamim Iqbal's record of most runs by a Bangladeshi player in the first session of a Test match, as per Cricinfo.

The latter had made 86 against New Zealand in the Hamilton Test in 2019.