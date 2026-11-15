Johannesburg Test: Tanzid Hasan leads Bangladesh's fightback against South Africa

Rabada gave the Proteas an incredible start, dismissing Mahfijul Islam on the match's first ball. In his second over, the fired-up Rabada removed Mominul Haque for a duck.

The speedster also sent back skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, leaving Bangladesh at 22/3.

Tanzid Hasan, who had held his fort, found a reliable partner in Towhid Hridoy. The two were unscathed at lunch, with Bangladesh improving to 91/3.