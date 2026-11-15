Johannesburg Test: Tanzid Hasan leads Bangladesh's fightback against South Africa
What's the story
Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim led Bangladesh's fightback against South Africa in the 1st Test at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Tanzid Hasan scored a brisk half-century after Kagiso Rabada tore through SA's top order. Electing to bat, Bangladesh were down to 22/3 before Tanzid Hasan added 99 runs with Towhid Hridoy. The former completed his second half-century in Tests.
Knock
Tanzid Hasan takes charge after poor start
Rabada gave the Proteas an incredible start, dismissing Mahfijul Islam on the match's first ball. In his second over, the fired-up Rabada removed Mominul Haque for a duck.
The speedster also sent back skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, leaving Bangladesh at 22/3.
Tanzid Hasan, who had held his fort, found a reliable partner in Towhid Hridoy. The two were unscathed at lunch, with Bangladesh improving to 91/3.
Information
Tanzid Hasan departs for 67
In the final over before lunch, Tanzid Hasan reached his half-century off 79 balls. He looked sturdy after the break too, but Rabada ended his stint. The Bangladesh opener departed for 67 off 108 balls (12 fours).
Numbers
A look at his numbers
According to Cricinfo, Tanzid Hasan now has three 50-plus scores in Tests, including a ton.
In seven Tests (13 innings), the Bangladesh opener has raced to 365 runs at an average of 28.07. This was his maiden Test innings against South Africa.
Overall, Tanzid Hasan has racked up 2,157 runs from 31 First-Class games at an average of around 37.