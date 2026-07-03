South Africa's Tazmin Brits slams her 16th WT20I fifty: Stats
What's the story
South Africa's Tazmin Brits scored a valiant 51-run knock off 45 balls versus England in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The match at Kennington Oval, London, saw England score 169/5 in 20 overs. In response, the Proteas Women were restricted to 129/8. England won by 40 runs. Besides Brits, no SA-W batter scored over 20 runs.
Knock
A lone hand from Brits
South Africa struggled in their chase of 170. Laura Wolvaardt scored 17 runs before being caught by Sophie Ecclestone off Linsey Smith's bowling. Alongside Brits, Wolvaardt added 43 runs for the 1st wicket. However, SA-W lost wickets at regular intervals. Brits was finally dismissed in the 15th over by Charlie Dean. SA-W were 95/5 with her dismissal. She hit six fours in her knock.
Numbers
3rd fifty versus ENG-W for Brits
Brits has raced to 2,143 runs from 84 matches at 32.46. She hit her 16th fifty (100s: 1). Versus ENG-W, Brits owns 245 runs from 8 matches at 30.62. She slammed her 3rd fifty. Meanwhile, this was Brits's ninth fifty in away matches (home of opposition). From 31 matches, she has 917 runs at 35.26, as per ESPNcricinfo.