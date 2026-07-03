South Africa's Tazmin Brits slams her 16th WT20I fifty: Stats

Knock

A lone hand from Brits

South Africa struggled in their chase of 170. Laura Wolvaardt scored 17 runs before being caught by Sophie Ecclestone off Linsey Smith's bowling. Alongside Brits, Wolvaardt added 43 runs for the 1st wicket. However, SA-W lost wickets at regular intervals. Brits was finally dismissed in the 15th over by Charlie Dean. SA-W were 95/5 with her dismissal. She hit six fours in her knock.