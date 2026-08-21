Will Kuldeep Yadav feature in SL-IND Colombo Test? 

Bahutule clarified that Kuldeep's role was different in Galle due to the conditions and the Kookaburra ball.

"He's been bowling extremely well. It's just the situation which arose in Galle, he had to play a different role," Bahutule told reporters at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

The coach also explained that wrist spinners face more difficulty when the Kookaburra ball gets soft, unlike finger spinners who can adjust their pace and grip more easily.

Notably, left-arm finger-spinners Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja starred in India's Galle win, with the former claiming 10 wickets in the game.

Jadeja took four wickets.