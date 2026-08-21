Will Kuldeep Yadav feature in SL-IND Colombo Test?
What's the story
India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has defended Kuldeep Yadav following his disappointing performance in the first Test against Sri Lanka. Despite only picking one wicket in 25 overs across both innings in Galle, Bahutule stressed that the left-arm wrist spinner is still an integral part of their plans for the second Test in Colombo. Here are further details.
Role clarification
Kuldeep's role was different in Galle, says Bahutule
Bahutule clarified that Kuldeep's role was different in Galle due to the conditions and the Kookaburra ball.
"He's been bowling extremely well. It's just the situation which arose in Galle, he had to play a different role," Bahutule told reporters at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
The coach also explained that wrist spinners face more difficulty when the Kookaburra ball gets soft, unlike finger spinners who can adjust their pace and grip more easily.
Notably, left-arm finger-spinners Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja starred in India's Galle win, with the former claiming 10 wickets in the game.
Jadeja took four wickets.
Adaptability praise
Coach lauds spinner's efforts to adapt to changing conditions
Bahutule praised Kuldeep for his efforts to adapt to the changing conditions during the Test.
He said, "We had to see how the trajectory or the speeds work in every session."
The coach also emphasized that as days passed and different types of speeds and trajectories were demanded, Kuldeep was trying hard to bowl accordingly.
Support call
Venkatesh Prasad backs Kuldeep, urges team management to show faith
Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has also come out in support of Kuldeep.
He urged the team management and captain to give the wrist-spinner another chance in the next Test.
"Let's spare a thought for Kuldeep here. I think that's very important," said Prasad on Sony Sports Network, stressing that backing him after a tough outing is crucial for his confidence.
Decision dilemma
Tough call for India as Saransh Jain waits in wings
The Indian team management now has a tough decision to make for the next Test, with Kuldeep Yadav and Saransh Jain vying for the spin spot.
While Saransh got his maiden India call-up for this series, Kuldeep has claimed 80 Test wickets at a fine average of 23.36.
Prasad acknowledged that dropping him immediately would send the wrong message and emphasized giving confidence to players after a difficult outing.