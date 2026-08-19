Manav Suthar claims match 10-fer in India's Galle Test triumph
What's the story
Team India put up a comprehensive performance to beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test of the two-match series. The match concluded in Galle on Wednesday, with Manav Suthar leading the charge with his impressive bowling performance. Suthar took six wickets for 55 runs in the final innings, helping India secure a dominant win with a session to spare. Having claimed four wickets in his first outing, the 24-year-old completed a match 10-fer.
Final push
Suthar's 6-wicket haul dismantles Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka resumed their chase of a daunting 362-run target on Day 5 at 84 for four.
However, rain and bad light interrupted play, leaving India racing against time to dismiss the remaining wickets.
First-innings centurion Sonal Dinusha and captain Dhananjaya de Silva put up a strong resistance against India's dominance.
But Suthar's precision after lunch broke through their defence with three scalps in the 76th over.
His brilliance meant the Lankans lost their last four wickets for just seven runs.
Match-winning performance
Suthar joins these legends
Suthar's 4/76 in SL's first innings meant the hosts were folded for 284. This gave India a massive first-innings lead of 178 runs.
With his 6/55 in the fourth innings, Suthar became just the third Indian with a match 10-fer on Sri Lankan soil, as per Cricinfo.
Suthar (10/131) has joined legendary spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (10/160 in Galle, 2015) and Harbhajan Singh (10/153 in Galle, 2008).
No other Indian besides these three has claimed an innings six-fer in Sri Lanka.
Career
Two six-fers from two Tests
Suthar gave another impressive performance after shining against Afghanistan on his Test debut earlier this year.
The left-arm spinner took 6/33 and finished with match figures of 7/62.
In just four Test innings, Suthar has 17 wickets at an average of 11.35.
During the Galle match, Suthar also completed 150 wickets in First-Class cricket.
He now owns 157 wickets from 33 matches at an average of 24.36.
This includes nine five-wicket hauls, as many four-fers, and four match hauls of 10 wickets.