Manav Suthar claims match 10-fer in India's Galle Test triumph 

Sri Lanka resumed their chase of a daunting 362-run target on Day 5 at 84 for four.

However, rain and bad light interrupted play, leaving India racing against time to dismiss the remaining wickets.

First-innings centurion Sonal Dinusha and captain Dhananjaya de Silva put up a strong resistance against India's dominance.

But Suthar's precision after lunch broke through their defence with three scalps in the 76th over.

His brilliance meant the Lankans lost their last four wickets for just seven runs.