Team India's backroom staff set for an overhaul? Details here

The Indian cricket team has been struggling with player unavailability due to injuries.

Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series, while Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy were also ruled out due to their respective injuries.

Washington Sundar is out of the first Test and remains highly doubtful for the second.

Sai Sudharsan has also been picked in the squad, subject to fitness clearance from BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE).