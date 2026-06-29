'Biggest accomplishment': Ireland's Harry Tector on beating India in T20Is
What's the story
Star Ireland batter Harry Tector said he was not sure he had been involved in a bigger accomplishment than his team's recent 2-0 T20I series victory over India. The win was especially significant as it ended India's unbeaten series and tournament streak of 16 in the format. "Sometimes those things can be hard to measure," said Tector while reflecting on the importance of this historic series win.
Historical context
Tector draws parallels with other landmark victories
Tector, who recently completed his 100th T20I match for Ireland, drew comparisons between this series victory and previous landmark wins such as the 2007 ODI World Cup upset against Pakistan and the thrilling chase of 328 runs against England in the 2011 ODI World Cup. "Like they were so, so big for the sport," he said about those past victories.
Achievement significance
'Achievement for a cricket team'
Tector stressed the importance of their recent series win against India, calling it a major achievement for a cricket team. "I think as an achievement for a cricket team to go out there and beat the two-time back-to-back world champions, it's like they're such a good team," he said. "I couldn't speak to the games I haven't been involved. But certainly, since I've been involved, I'm not sure I've been involved in a bigger accomplishment." Notably, Ireland had never beaten India in an international match before this series.
Player impact
Praise for new players
Despite missing five first-choice seam bowlers and Paul Stirling, Ireland managed to pull off the historic series win. New players Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard were instrumental in this success. "I sat there in the change room [thinking] the three guys [fast bowlers], Liam McCarthy had only played one game before," Tector said while praising their performance during the series.
Future prospects
More home games, media coverage needed
Tector expressed his desire to see more home games in the future, given the momentum from this historic series win. "That's what you want to do as an Irish cricketer," he said. The veteran cricketer also highlighted the importance of media coverage for their achievements, saying "sometimes you win games and it doesn't even get reported on."