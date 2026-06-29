'Biggest accomplishment': Ireland's Harry Tector on beating India in T20Is

Achievement significance

'Achievement for a cricket team'

Tector stressed the importance of their recent series win against India, calling it a major achievement for a cricket team. "I think as an achievement for a cricket team to go out there and beat the two-time back-to-back world champions, it's like they're such a good team," he said. "I couldn't speak to the games I haven't been involved. But certainly, since I've been involved, I'm not sure I've been involved in a bigger accomplishment." Notably, Ireland had never beaten India in an international match before this series.