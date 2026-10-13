Temba Bavuma suffers first defeat as SA's Test captain: Stats

Bavuma has a stellar record as South Africa's Test skipper. He first held the role in February 2023, replacing Dean Elgar.

Before the Durban defeat, the former led the Proteas in 12 Tests, winning 11 and drawing one.

According to Cricbuzz, Bavuma has the most Test appearances before the first defeat as South African captain. He earlier surpassed Hashim Amla (8).

Under Bavuma, SA also won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.