Temba Bavuma suffers first defeat as SA's Test captain: Stats
What's the story
Over three years after assuming South Africa's Test captaincy, Temba Bavuma has finally suffered his first defeat in charge. The Proteas lost the first Test of the three-match series to Australia by 214 runs at Kingsmead, Durban. Australia successfully defended 420, bowling the Proteas out for 206 on the final day. While Aiden Markram tried dragging the chase with his 75 (237), Josh Hazlewood's six-wicket haul topped it.
Captaincy stats
Bavuma's record as Test captain
Bavuma has a stellar record as South Africa's Test skipper. He first held the role in February 2023, replacing Dean Elgar.
Before the Durban defeat, the former led the Proteas in 12 Tests, winning 11 and drawing one.
According to Cricbuzz, Bavuma has the most Test appearances before the first defeat as South African captain. He earlier surpassed Hashim Amla (8).
Under Bavuma, SA also won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.
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Another record for Bavuma
According to Cricbuzz, Bavuma now has the most Test wins (11) as captain before his first defeat. He surpassed Mike Brearley, who won 10 of his first 15 Tests as England's captain in the 1977/78 season.
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Bavuma among nine SA captains with this record
As per Cricinfo, Bavuma is among the nine SA captains to have scored 1,000-plus Test runs. As their skipper, Bavuma has racked up 1,107 runs from 23 innings at an average of 48.42. His tally includes 3 tons and 6 half-centuries.