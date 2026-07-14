Ryan ten Doeschate to step down as India's assistant coach?
What's the story
According to a Cricbuzz report, Ryan ten Doeschate is likely to step down as Team India's assistant coach. If approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and head coach Gautam Gambhir, this week could be his last with the squad. Specifically, July 19, the date of India's third ODI against England, could be his final day in the dressing room.
Departure request
Ten Doeschate has asked for his release
The report mentioned that ten Doeschate has already communicated his desire to leave the team to the BCCI and requested the board to relieve him of his duties.
The reasons behind this decision are personal, not professional dissatisfaction, sources say.
If approved, it would be an amicable separation with mutual consent.
He joined the Indian team two years ago and is believed to have completed his initial contract with BCCI around July 12-14.
Family commitments
Extensive travel has prompted the decision
Ten Doeschate wants to spend more time with his family, which is based in London. His three young sons need his attention, especially since his wife is working.
The extensive travel associated with the India job has prompted him to look for a role that requires less travel and offers more time at home.
Coaching dynamics
His role as assistant coach
The Cricbuzz report added that as an assistant coach, ten Doeschate's role isn't fully defined.
His main area of expertise is fielding, but with T Dilip already serving as the fielding coach for India, his contribution in that area may have been limited.
Despite this, he shares a close personal and professional rapport with Gambhir, who had recommended him to BCCI after taking over as India's head coach a couple of years ago.
Information
Management under fire
The Indian team management has been under fire for constant alterations in the Playing XI, including sacking the T20 World Cup-winning captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and replacing him with Shreyas Iyer. They are yet to win a T20I since lifting the cup in March.