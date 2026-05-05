Tennis: Tristan Boyer loses cool, smashes racket on umpire's chair
What's the story
American tennis player Tristan Boyer had a major on-court meltdown during a Challenger series event, the Francavilla al Mare Open, in Italy. It all happened during his match against teenage qualifier Daniele Rapagnetta, ranked 938th in the world. Despite being the favorite to win, Boyer's performance took a turn for the worse after he lost the first set and was broken again to fall behind 6-5 in the second.
Outburst details
Boyer penalized for his outburst
Boyer's frustration boiled over as he began smashing his racket into the court in anger. The chair umpire's initial warning failed to calm him down, leading to a game penalty for racket abuse. This effectively handed Rapagnetta an unexpected victory. But Boyer's outburst didn't stop there; he hurled a string of expletives at the umpire before breaking another racket on the official's chair and more on a courtside bench.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Boyer's rage
HE HIT THE UMPIRES CHAIR WITH HIS RACKET 🤯😡 in the Francavilla Challenger 🇮🇹🎾— PINPOINTPICKS (@PINPOINTPICKS_) May 4, 2026
Tristan Boyer 🇺🇸 (1.10 / -1000 fav) came up against Daniele Rapagnetta 🇮🇹 (6.50 / +550) and the match was much closer than odds suggested.
Tristan Boyer 🇺🇸 showed complete head loss by the… pic.twitter.com/yYbaNFcA0q
Past incidents
Boyer's history of outbursts and recent struggles
This isn't the first time Boyer has lost his cool on the court. He had a similar incident at last year's San Diego Open, where a time violation triggered another angry outburst and racket destruction. Boyer has struggled to find his footing in 2026. He has won a solitary ATP Tour match apart from three at the Challenger level.