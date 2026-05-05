Boyer lost the first set to teenage qualifier Daniele Rapagnetta

Tennis: Tristan Boyer loses cool, smashes racket on umpire's chair

By Parth Dhall 03:16 pm May 05, 202603:16 pm

What's the story

American tennis player Tristan Boyer had a major on-court meltdown during a Challenger series event, the Francavilla al Mare Open, in Italy. It all happened during his match against teenage qualifier Daniele Rapagnetta, ranked 938th in the world. Despite being the favorite to win, Boyer's performance took a turn for the worse after he lost the first set and was broken again to fall behind 6-5 in the second.