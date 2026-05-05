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Tennis: Tristan Boyer loses cool, smashes racket on umpire's chair
Boyer lost the first set to teenage qualifier Daniele Rapagnetta

Tennis: Tristan Boyer loses cool, smashes racket on umpire's chair

By Parth Dhall
May 05, 2026
03:16 pm
What's the story

American tennis player Tristan Boyer had a major on-court meltdown during a Challenger series event, the Francavilla al Mare Open, in Italy. It all happened during his match against teenage qualifier Daniele Rapagnetta, ranked 938th in the world. Despite being the favorite to win, Boyer's performance took a turn for the worse after he lost the first set and was broken again to fall behind 6-5 in the second.

Outburst details

Boyer penalized for his outburst

Boyer's frustration boiled over as he began smashing his racket into the court in anger. The chair umpire's initial warning failed to calm him down, leading to a game penalty for racket abuse. This effectively handed Rapagnetta an unexpected victory. But Boyer's outburst didn't stop there; he hurled a string of expletives at the umpire before breaking another racket on the official's chair and more on a courtside bench.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Boyer's rage

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Past incidents

Boyer's history of outbursts and recent struggles

This isn't the first time Boyer has lost his cool on the court. He had a similar incident at last year's San Diego Open, where a time violation triggered another angry outburst and racket destruction. Boyer has struggled to find his footing in 2026. He has won a solitary ATP Tour match apart from three at the Challenger level.

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