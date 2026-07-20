FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Argentina-Spain post-match brawl explained
What's the story
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain in New Jersey ended in a 1-0 victory for the latter. The match, which saw Ferran Torres score in the 106th minute, witnessed a major confrontation between players from both teams after the final whistle. The post-match celebrations were marred by a scuffle between Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Spain's Eric Garcia. This was Spain's second World Cup title after their first win in 2010.
Game details
Argentina receive seven cards during the match
The match was already marred by tempers, with Argentina's midfielder Enzo Fernandez being sent off in the dying moments of normal time for a challenge on Spain's defender Pau Cubarsi.
Lionel Scaloni's side also picked up six yellow cards during the match.
Paredes, who had come on as a substitute, was shown a yellow card for a strong challenge earlier in the game.
Brawl escalation
The incident quickly escalated into a brawl
The tension from the match spilled over after the final whistle when Paredes confronted Garcia, seemingly putting his hand on the latter's throat. The force of the impact sent Garcia to the ground.
The incident quickly escalated into a brawl involving players, substitutes, and coaching staff from both sides before officials and teammates intervened to restore order.
Cordiality restored
Despite on-field tensions, sportsmanship prevails
Despite the earlier altercation, post-match interactions remained cordial with several Spain players hugging Lionel Messi.
Coaches Lionel Scaloni and Luis de la Fuente also shared a long hug at midfield after the final whistle.
"We are gracious in victory, and we must be so in defeat. We accept the loss; we gave everything," Scaloni said after the game.
Title
Spain's second World Cup title
Spain won their second FIFA World Cup trophy, having lifted the trophy in 2010. Back then, they defeated the Netherlands 1-0.
Spain are now the seventh side to win the World Cup multiple times. They went level with Uruguay and France (2 each). Only Argentina (3), Italy (4), Germany (4) and Brazil (5) have won more honors.
Meanwhile, Argentina are 3-4 in the World Cup finals.