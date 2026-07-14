Rift between Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar? Dinesh Karthik opines
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has sounded the alarm over a possible rift between head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Speaking to Sky Sports, Karthik highlighted the difference in approach that he believes has contributed to India's disappointing T20I series losses in Ireland and England. India are set to face England in the three-match ODI series, starting today in Birmingham.
Friction details
Karthik highlights 'friction'
Karthik pointed out a "bit of friction" between Agarkar, who has long-term plans, and Gambhir, who wants to win every game.
He said this conflict is evident in the team's recent performances.
Karthik stressed that this situation isn't ideal for players as India's bench strength is immense and they might feel replaceable after a few bad games.
Tactical misalignment
Controversial decision to remove Yadav as captain
The strategic divide between Agarkar's long-term vision and Gambhir's short-term results focus has been highlighted by some controversial selection decisions.
A major example is Suryakumar Yadav's removal from captaincy and exclusion from the squad.
Less than three months after leading India to a historic ICC T20 World Cup triumph, the 35-year-old was dropped from the squad altogether.
Captaincy controversy
Why Shreyas Iyer was picked over SKY
The decision to appoint Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain has also sparked debate.
Agarkar defended Yadav's removal by saying it was a necessary transition due to his age and form.
However, many have questioned why Iyer was chosen for the role when he wasn't even part of the Indian squad.
Notably, Iyer's last T20I appearance before the Ireland series came in December 2023.
Selection scrutiny
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection also questioned
The selectors' decision to include 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the senior squad after his record-breaking IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals has also come under fire.
However, he was kept on the bench throughout Ireland's leg of the tour.
In England, after Sanju Samson faltered in the opener, he was dropped to make way for Sooryavanshi, who got just three matches before being dropped again.
Upcoming challenge
India hope to end tour on a high
India will be keen to put their T20I woes behind them as they gear up for a three-match ODI series against England.
The series starts today at Edgbaston in Birmingham with Shubman Gill leading the one-day side.
However, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, who are returning to the squad after missing the T20I series.