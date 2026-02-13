T20 World Cup: Canada's Harsh Thaker slams half-century versus UAE
What's the story
In the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, United Arab Emirates (UAE) restricted Canada to 150/7. The match was held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Harsh Thaker led the charge with a gritty half-century for Canada. Meanwhile, pacer Junaid Siddique starred with a five-wicket haul for UAE. He claimed 5/35 from his 4 overs. Here's more.
Match details
Canada post a decent total with Thaker shining
Canada opted to bat first on a used pitch but lost both openers within the first four overs. They were reeling at 39-3 by the end of the powerplay. Thaker, who hit two fours and three sixes in his 41-ball innings, added a crucial 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Navneet Dhaliwal. The middle overs saw Dhaliwal and Thaker mix caution with aggression but Canada's running between wickets was also sluggish.
Information
2nd T20I fifty for Thaker
After scoring 33 versus South Africa in the Canada's previous match, Thaker's 50 has seen him race to 789 T20I runs from 52 matches (40 innings) at 25.45. This was his 2nd T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, 201 of his T20I runs have come in Asia at 28.71 (50s: 1).