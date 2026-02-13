T20 World Cup: Canada's Harsh Thaker slams half-century versus UAE

Match details

Canada post a decent total with Thaker shining

Canada opted to bat first on a used pitch but lost both openers within the first four overs. They were reeling at 39-3 by the end of the powerplay. Thaker, who hit two fours and three sixes in his 41-ball innings, added a crucial 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Navneet Dhaliwal. The middle overs saw Dhaliwal and Thaker mix caution with aggression but Canada's running between wickets was also sluggish.