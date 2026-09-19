3 comeback stories in Indian cricket that inspired the world
What's the story
Cricket is a sport that has seen its fair share of comebacks. These aren't just about breaking records or winning trophies, but also about resilience and determination. Injuries, bans, loss of form, and personal struggles have cut many careers short. However, some players have shown that with patience, discipline, mental control, and technical skills, one can make a successful return. Here are three such inspiring comeback stories of Indian cricketers.
#1
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh's comeback came after one of the toughest challenges an athlete can face.
After playing a key role in India's 2011 ODI World Cup win, he was diagnosed with cancer and forced to leave cricket for a while.
His absence raised doubts about his fitness and future at the highest level.
However, he made a strong return in 2012, focusing on rebuilding stamina and confidence.
Though Yuvraj struggled with consistency post his return, he featured in four more ICC events before announcing retirement in 2019.
#3
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly faced a dramatic fall in 2005 after a high-profile public fall-out with the then Indian head coach Greg Chappell.
This led to him being stripped of the captaincy and dropped from the national team
However, a strong domestic season helped him regain his technique and confidence.
His return to the national side in 2006 included a defining Test fifty in South Africa under difficult conditions, shifting his legacy from controversy to composure.
In 2007, Ganguly scored his career-best 239 against Pakistan in the Bengaluru Test.
Ganguly played his last international game in 2008.
#3
Ashish Nehra
Ashish Nehra's India career seemed over after the 2011 ODI World Cup.
He stayed out of the national team for over five years before earning a recall in early 2016.
With the left-arm pacer being 36, his selection was questioned by many.
However, he silenced the critics by claiming five wickets across as many games in the 2016 T20 World Cup at a stellar economy of 5.94.
Nehra retired from international cricket a year later.