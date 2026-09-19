3 comeback stories in Indian cricket that inspired the world 

Yuvraj Singh's comeback came after one of the toughest challenges an athlete can face.

After playing a key role in India's 2011 ODI World Cup win, he was diagnosed with cancer and forced to leave cricket for a while.

His absence raised doubts about his fitness and future at the highest level.

However, he made a strong return in 2012, focusing on rebuilding stamina and confidence.

Though Yuvraj struggled with consistency post his return, he featured in four more ICC events before announcing retirement in 2019.