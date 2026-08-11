The Hundred: Marcus Stoinis goes past 350 T20 sixes 

Southern Brave chased down the 159-run target with three balls to spare, finishing at 159 for four in just 97 balls.

Stubbs was the star of the show, scoring an impressive 52* runs off 28 balls.

He added 70 runs alongside Stoinis for the fourth wicket.

The latter dominated the partnership, scoring 46 off just 25 balls.

His knock included four fours and three sixes.