The Hundred: Marcus Stoinis goes past 350 T20 sixes
What's the story
Stunning knocks from Tristan Stubbs and Marcus Stoinis guided Southern Brave to a six-wicket victory over Trent Rockets in The Hundred Men's Competition. The match took place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Batting first, the Rockets posted a total of 158/5 in their allotted 100 balls. While Stubbs's scored an unbeaten fifty to power the run chase, Stoinis contributed with 46 runs. The latter completed 350 T20 sixes during his stay. Here we look at his records and stats.
Match summary
Blistering knocks lead Southern Brave to victory
Southern Brave chased down the 159-run target with three balls to spare, finishing at 159 for four in just 97 balls.
Stubbs was the star of the show, scoring an impressive 52* runs off 28 balls.
He added 70 runs alongside Stoinis for the fourth wicket.
The latter dominated the partnership, scoring 46 off just 25 balls.
His knock included four fours and three sixes.
Stats
Over 7,800 runs in the format
As per Cricinfo, Stoinis, who made his T20 debut in the 2012/13 Big Bash League, took 393 games (349 innings) to complete 350 sixes in the format (now 352).
Among the most prolific finishers, the Aussie batter has scored 7,865 runs in these games at an average of 29.56 and a strike rate of 138.81.
The tally includes 40 fifties and two tons.
Notably, 1,416 of his runs have come in T20Is at a strike rate of 146.28 (50s: 6, Sixes: 66).
Dissection
100-plus sixes in BBL & IPL
Stoinis has smashed 117 sixes each in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the BBL.
His IPL tally reads 2,242 runs while striking at 147.50, while 3,250 of his runs have come in the BBL (SR: 133.52).
He has tallied 22 sixes across as many games in The Hundred. This includes 400 runs at 25.
Across seven games in the ongoing season, Stoinis has scored 195 runs at 27.85 (SR: 147.72, 6s: 8).
Bowling
Over 200 wickets with the ball
Stoinis has also been handy with his medium-pace bowling.
He has scalped 230 T20 wickets, though his economy of 9.00 is on the higher side.
The tally includes five four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer.
Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Kieron Pollard, Moeen Ali, Shane Watson, and Glenn Maxwell are the only other all-rounders with the T20 double of 200 wickets and 350 sixes.