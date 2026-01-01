WI vs PAK, 2nd Test: These bowlers chase First-Class milestones
What's the story
West Indies take on Pakistan in the 2nd Test match from August 2 onward at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Pakistan come into this contest on the back of a 90-run defeat in the 1st encounter. Chasing 211, the visitors perished for a score of 120. Once again, bowlers will look to dictate the show. We look at bowlers chasing First-Class milestones.
Joseph
Shamar Joseph is one shy of 100 First-Class wickets
West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph ended with figures worth 2/58 and 1/44 in the first clash against Pakistan.
From 14 matches, Joseph has picked up a commendable 61 wickets at 23.75.
He has claimed four four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls.
Joseph is one shy of 100 First-Class wickets. From 24 matches, he owns 99 wickets at 25.12, as per Cricinfo.
Abbas
Mohammad Abbas nears 900 First-Class wickets
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas clocked 5/22 from 15.5 overs (6 maidens) in the 3rd innings of the 1st encounter.
Earlier in the 1st innings, he picked 3/63.
A veteran ace in the longest format, Abbas owns 118 Test wickets from 30 matches (54 innings) at 22.38 (5w: 7, 10w: 1).
Overall in FC cricket, Abbas has 897 wickets and is three shy of 900.
Roach
Kemar Roach is one shy of 600 First-Class wickets
West Indies pacer Kemar Roach clocked 2/53 and 2/27 in the 1st encounter against Pakistan.
He did a reasonable job and will be keen to make his presence felt once again.
Roach owns 304 wickets for WI from 90 matches (163 innings) at 26.74 (4w: 15, 5w: 12).
Overall in FC cricket, Roach has claimed 599 wickets at 26.23 (4w: 27, 5w: 24).