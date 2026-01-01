WI vs PAK, 2nd Test: These bowlers chase First-Class milestones

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph ended with figures worth 2/58 and 1/44 in the first clash against Pakistan.

From 14 matches, Joseph has picked up a commendable 61 wickets at 23.75.

He has claimed four four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls.

Joseph is one shy of 100 First-Class wickets. From 24 matches, he owns 99 wickets at 25.12, as per Cricinfo.