5 Test records that might never be broken

Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan retired with an incredible 800 Test wickets at 22.72.

His action and endurance were unmatched as he bowled long spells on turning pitches.

Shane Warne (708) and James Anderson (704) are the only other bowlers to touch the 700-wicket mark.

Among active bowlers, Australia's 38-year-old spinner Nathan Lyon is closest to Muralitharan's tally with 567 scalps.

With jam-packed cricket calendars affecting the longevity of modern-day players, we might never see Muralitharan getting dethroned.