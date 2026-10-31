Numbers that define Rashid Khan's greatness in T20I cricket
What's the story
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan recently became the first bowler in history to complete 200 wickets in T20 International cricket. The spinner reached this incredible feat with his only wicket of the match against Zimbabwe. The milestone wicket came in Rashid's 120th T20I appearance, extending his lead at the top of the all-time wicket-takers' list. On this note, we look at the stunning numbers that define Rashid's greatness in the T20I format.
Milestone
Best average and economy rate in the format
Rashid had already become the leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is back in September 2025, surpassing New Zealand's Tim Southee.
His average of 14.06 is the best among Full Member team bowlers with a century of scalps in the format, as per Cricinfo.
The Afghan star also holds the best economy in this regard (6.14).
India's Jasprit Bumrah is the only other player from an FM team with a sub-seven economy in this category (6.52).
Record holder
Most hauls of four wickets or more
Rashid has taken nine four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls in this format.
No other bowler has claimed at least four wickets in an innings even 10 times.
Out of his 200 wickets, 198 have been for Afghanistan in 119 matches at an average of 13.95.
He has played one game for ICC World XI where he picked two wickets.
Venue stats
Rashid has taken 143 wickets at neutral venues
Rashid has taken 143 of his 200 wickets at neutral venues, averaging 13.02 with an economy rate of 5.98.
He has seven four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls at these venues.
No other bowler has even 110 wickets in this regard.
Meanwhile, the leg-spinner is yet to play an international game at home.
Economical
Economical in most games
Of the 103 instances where Rashid has bowled all his four overs in a T20I, 53 have seen him concede 24 or fewer runs.
No other bowler from an FC team has even bowled 44 such spells.
Rashid's economy has been eight or more just 16 times in a match, where he has bowled all his overs.