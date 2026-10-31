Numbers that define Rashid Khan's greatness in T20I cricket 

Rashid had already become the leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is back in September 2025, surpassing New Zealand's Tim Southee.

His average of 14.06 is the best among Full Member team bowlers with a century of scalps in the format, as per Cricinfo.

The Afghan star also holds the best economy in this regard (6.14).

India's Jasprit Bumrah is the only other player from an FM team with a sub-seven economy in this category (6.52).