Decoding the youngest batters to 3,000 runs in Women's T20Is
What's the story
India's Shafali Verma became the latest entrant to the 3,000-run club in Women's T20Is. She achieved the mark on September 5 in a Women's T20 Asia Cup Group A clash versus Pakistan in Dubai. Shafali, who became the third Indian batter with the record, also became the youngest ever to 3,000 runs in the format. We decode the youngest players to record 3,000 runs.
#1
Shafali Verma - 22 years and 220 days
As per Cricbuzz, Shafali aged 22 years and 220 days is now the youngest to breach the 3,000-run mark in WT20Is.
Chasing a target of 56, Shafali (12) got IND-W to a fast start, hitting one four and a six.
She then perished to Fatima Sana in the 2nd over.
Shafali is also the fastest Indian to reach 3,000 runs in WT20Is (113 innings).
#2
Gaby Lewis - 24 years and 347 days
Ireland Women's Gaby Lewis is next on this list.
She had earlier set the record at 24 years and 347 days.
25-year-old Lewis has appeared in 119 matches for Ireland in 20 overs cricket.
She has amassed 3,185 runs at 31.22 (100s: 2, 50s: 24). Her strike rate reads 116.41, as per Cricinfo.
#3
Esha Oza - 27 years and 139 days
UAE Women's Esha Oza breached the 3,000-run mark at an age of 27 years and 139 days.
28-year-old Esha has been a solid figure for UAE Women.
She has made 119 appearances and owns 3,451 runs at an average of 34.51.
Esha has smashed 5 hundreds and 14 fifties with the best of 158*.
Her strike rate is 119.16.