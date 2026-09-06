Decoding the youngest batters to 3,000 runs in Women's T20Is

As per Cricbuzz, Shafali aged 22 years and 220 days is now the youngest to breach the 3,000-run mark in WT20Is.

Chasing a target of 56, Shafali (12) got IND-W to a fast start, hitting one four and a six.

She then perished to Fatima Sana in the 2nd over.

Shafali is also the fastest Indian to reach 3,000 runs in WT20Is (113 innings).