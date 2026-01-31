Players who represented two teams in T20 World Cup

The past editions of the ICC T20 World Cup have witnessed some of the most exciting and nail-biting encounters in cricket history. The next edition will kick off on February 7, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. As some of the top T20 players prepare to take center stage, fans are set to have a gala time. Meanwhile, here we look at players who played for multiple teams in T20 World Cups.

#1 Roelof van der Merwe - South Africa and Netherlands Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe played for South Africa at the 2009 and 2010 T20 World Cups. He gained a Dutch passport in June 2015, and subsequently became eligible to play for the Netherlands. The next three T20 WC editions saw van der Merwe represent Netherlands. Across 21 T20 WC games, the veteran claimed 16 wickets at an economy of 7.01. With the bat, he managed just 19 runs.

#2 Dirk Nannes - Australia and Netherlands Former left-arm pacer Dirk Nannes was the first player to play for two teams at the T20 WC. He played two matches for the Netherlands at the 2009 tournament, where he claimed a solitary wicket. However, his ability to consistently clock 150 kmph earned him a place in Australia's squad for the next edition in 2010. With 14 wickets from seven games at 13.07, Nannes finished as the highest wicket-taker. However, he did not play another T20 WC match thereafter.

#3 Mark Chapman - Hong Kong and New Zealand Mark Chapman began his international career with Hong Kong. The southpaw also represented the team at the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups. However, Chapman later qualified to represent New Zealand at the highest level. He was a part of their squad for the 2022 and 2024 T20 WCs. Having played eight games in the tourney, Chapman has managed just 127 runs at 18.14.

#4 David Wiese - South Africa and Namibia Pace-bowling all-rounder David Wiese played for South Africa at the 2016 T20 WC before switching alliances to Namibia. He represented the latter at the next three T20 WCs - 2021, 2022, and 2024. Across 18 games in the competition, Weise scored 372 runs while striking at 130.06. He also tallied two fifties. With the ball, he claimed 15 wickets at an economy of 7.38.