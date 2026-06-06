Patidar scored more runs than Iyer in IPL 2026 (Image source: X/@IPL)

These in-form RCB stars missed out on India's T20I squads

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:14 pm Jun 06, 202604:14 pm

What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its T20I squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games 2026. Shreyas Iyer will lead the team, with Tilak Varma as his deputy. However, some big names have been left out of the squad. On this note, we look at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru stars who were unfortunate to miss out on selection. Notably, RCB won the IPL 2026 title last week.