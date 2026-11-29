This KL Rahul IPL record is unlikely to be shattered
What's the story
KL Rahul is among the greatest batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, and his numbers state the same. Known for his versatility, Rahul will represent Delhi Capitals in the 2027 season, a franchise he has been associated with since 2025. In the 2026 season, Rahul became the first player to score over 1,000 runs for three different franchises. Here are the three sides for which Rahul has hammered these runs.
#1
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Rahul's IPL journey with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) was highly successful, where he scored a whopping 2,548 runs in 55 matches from 2018 to 2021.
He averaged an impressive 56.62 during his stint with the team, hitting two centuries and 23 fifties at a strike rate of 139.76.
Rahul is PBKS's highest run-scorer to date, ahead of Shaun Marsh (2,477 runs).
Having scored 670 runs for the Kings, Rahul won the Orange Cap in 2020.
#2
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
After his successful run with PBKS, Rahul moved to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for three seasons.
He captained the team from 2022 to 2024 and scored a total of 1,410 runs in 38 matches at an average of 41.47 (SR: 130.67).
Rahul hit two centuries and 10 fifties during this period, which made him the first batter to complete 1,000 IPL runs for LSG.
#3
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Rahul joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025 and has since scored 1,132 runs in 27 matches at an average of 49.21.
His strike rate is a whopping 161.71, with two centuries and eight fifties under his belt.
Rahul's 152* off just 67 balls against Punjab Kings in 2026 is the highest individual IPL score by an Indian to date.
The dasher is also the only batter with multiple IPL centuries for three different sides.