Rahul's IPL journey with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) was highly successful, where he scored a whopping 2,548 runs in 55 matches from 2018 to 2021.

He averaged an impressive 56.62 during his stint with the team, hitting two centuries and 23 fifties at a strike rate of 139.76.

Rahul is PBKS's highest run-scorer to date, ahead of Shaun Marsh (2,477 runs).

Having scored 670 runs for the Kings, Rahul won the Orange Cap in 2020.