Thomas Tuchel commits to England until Euro 2028: Details here
What's the story
England football team's head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his commitment to the national team until at least Euro 2028. The announcement comes amid speculation of a potential move by Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United. Despite no release clause in his contract, Tuchel said he has no plans of leaving the Three Lions for a club role anytime soon. Here's more.
Contract details
'I signed the contract - I want to stay'
Tuchel, who signed his current contract in February, confirmed the absence of a release clause.
"No release clause," and "And there's no intention. I signed the contract - I want to stay until the Euros. I want to do the Euros. We have unfinished business," he said to reporters.
The statement comes as a strong affirmation of his dedication toward leading England through Euro 2028.
Performance review
England's recent form under Tuchel
Under Tuchel's leadership, England reached the semi-finals of this summer's FIFA World Cup and finished 3rd to win the bronze medal.
Since then, they have won three out of four UEFA Nations League matches, including a stunning 7-0 victory against Croatia.
"I love my group of players, I love my staff, and I have bosses who trust me and are happy with the way we do things," said Tuchel about his current team.
Future prospects
Tuchel hints at return to club football
Despite enjoying his stint with the national team, Tuchel has expressed a desire to return to club football after his tenure.
"Yeah, definitely. I miss the 50 matches, like I said. I miss these two minutes when everything is done. You go out the two minutes before the whistle goes, it's like the best two minutes, everything is done and you're in a full stadium, lights are on and you're just so excited and you're part of it," he said.
"That's actually the two minutes where I kind of a little bit realise how lucky and how grateful I am, and then the whistle goes and you're just in the tunnel again and you're trying to win the game for your team. And you do that every four days."