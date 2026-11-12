Thomas Tuchel commits to England until Euro 2028: Details here

Despite enjoying his stint with the national team, Tuchel has expressed a desire to return to club football after his tenure.

"Yeah, definitely. I miss the 50 matches, like I said. I miss these two minutes when everything is done. You go out the two minutes before the whistle goes, it's like the best two minutes, everything is done and you're in a full stadium, lights are on and you're just so excited and you're part of it," he said.

"That's actually the two minutes where I kind of a little bit realise how lucky and how grateful I am, and then the whistle goes and you're just in the tunnel again and you're trying to win the game for your team. And you do that every four days."