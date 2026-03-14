IPL 2026: KKR unveil new jersey, 'Lines of Legacy' theme

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, have unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The design is based on the theme of "Lines of Legacy," inspired by key moments in the franchise's history. From Brendon McCullum's unforgettable 158 not out on IPL's inaugural night in 2008 to Rinku Singh's incredible five sixes in an over, KKR have given fans many such moments over the years.

Design details Venky Mysore opens up on new jersey The new jersey design creatively incorporates KKR's initials (K)(K)(R) through abstract linear art. "This season, those lines are not just remembered - they are woven into the jersey itself, allowing fans to wear a piece of the team's story," KKR said in a statement. Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Sports, emphasized that "The Lines of Legacy captures the essence of KKR's storied history and celebrates the journey of the team over the years."

Upcoming matches KKR's schedule for IPL 2026 season opener and home matches As per the BCCI's released schedule, KKR will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign with an away match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on March 29. Their first home game will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2. Eden Gardens is expected to turn purple as fans arrive in large numbers wearing their team jerseys to cheer for the side.

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Team upgrades KKR's squad for IPL 2026 For the IPL 2026 season, KKR strengthened their squad at the auction by signing high-profile players such as Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, and Finn Allen. KKR squad: Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Charkravarthy. Harshit Rana has been ruled out with injury whereas Blessing Muzarabani replaced Mustafizur Rahman.

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