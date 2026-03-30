Tilak Varma becomes eighth batter with this record for MI
What's the story
Tilak Varma has become the eighth batter to accomplish 1,500 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs for Mumbai Indians. The southpaw accomplished the milestone with his first run against Kolkata Knight Riders in MI's IPL 2026 opener. Varma, who has been associated with MI since his IPL debut in 2022, smashed a match-winning 20 (14) against KKR. MI chased down 221 at Wankhede Stadium.
Stats
Second-best average for MI
Playing his 55th IPL match, Varma has raced past 1,500 runs as the tally includes a best score of 84*. As per ESPNcricinfo, Varma's average of 37.04 is the second-best among batters with 1,200-plus runs for MI. The youngster is only behind Suryakumar Yadav, who averages over 38 in MI colors. Varma now has 1,519 runs for MI with a strike rate of 144.39.
Information
Varma slams 20 against KKR
As mentioned, Varma starred with his 20-run knock against KKR. He slammed 4 fours as MI were home in the final over. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton added a 148-run opening stand.
Information
MI's mainstay middle-order batter
In 2024, Varma became one of the youngest players to complete 1,000 IPL runs. A mainstay middle-order batter, the 23-year-old scored 300-plus runs in each of his previous four seasons with MI.