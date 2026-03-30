Tilak Varma becomes eighth batter with this record for MI

Stats

Second-best average for MI

Playing his 55th IPL match, Varma has raced past 1,500 runs as the tally includes a best score of 84*. As per ESPNcricinfo, Varma's average of 37.04 is the second-best among batters with 1,200-plus runs for MI. The youngster is only behind Suryakumar Yadav, who averages over 38 in MI colors. Varma now has 1,519 runs for MI with a strike rate of 144.39.