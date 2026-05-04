Tilak Varma completes 4,500 T20 runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Indian batting sensation Tilak Varma has crossed the 4,500-run mark in T20 cricket. The middle-order batsman achieved this milestone while playing for Mumbai Indians during the 2026 Indian Premier League affair against Lucknow Super Giants at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Varma entered the game, needing just eight runs to reach the landmark. The southpaw departed for 11 off 13 balls.
Numbers
An average of 40-plus
Tilak achieved the 4,500-run milestone (now 4,503) in his 152nd match, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has played 144 innings so far with an average of over 41 and a strike rate of over 145. His tally includes five centuries and 24 half-centuries. 1,293 of his runs have come in 36 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches at 47.88 (100s: 2, 50s: 10).
IPL
Here are his IPL numbers
Coming to his IPL numbers, Varma has raced to 1,703 runs from 63 games at an average of 34.74. His strike rate is a fine 145.55. This includes nine 50-plus scores, as his maiden ton came in a recent outing against Gujarat Titans. Notably, the Mumbai Indians star has been a one-franchise player since his IPL debut in 2022.
Information
A look at his T20I numbers
Varma has scored 1,390 runs in T20Is for India across 49 matches. The left-handed batsman has an impressive average of 44.83 and a strike rate exceeding 145. He also has two centuries and six half-centuries to his name in the format.
Feat
Historic back-to-back T20I centuries
Tilak is among the two Indian cricketers to have scored consecutive centuries in T20Is. The other being Sanju Samson. Both batters achieved this rare feat in 2024. Varma also owns the second-highest score by an Indian in Men's T20s, having scored 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in a 2024 SMAT match. He is only behind KL Rahul, who recently made 152* versus Punjab Kings.