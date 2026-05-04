Tilak Varma completes 4,500 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

Indian batting sensation Tilak Varma has crossed the 4,500-run mark in T20 cricket. The middle-order batsman achieved this milestone while playing for Mumbai Indians during the 2026 Indian Premier League affair against Lucknow Super Giants at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Varma entered the game, needing just eight runs to reach the landmark. The southpaw departed for 11 off 13 balls.

Numbers An average of 40-plus Tilak achieved the 4,500-run milestone (now 4,503) in his 152nd match, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has played 144 innings so far with an average of over 41 and a strike rate of over 145. His tally includes five centuries and 24 half-centuries. 1,293 of his runs have come in 36 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches at 47.88 (100s: 2, 50s: 10).

IPL Here are his IPL numbers Coming to his IPL numbers, Varma has raced to 1,703 runs from 63 games at an average of 34.74. His strike rate is a fine 145.55. This includes nine 50-plus scores, as his maiden ton came in a recent outing against Gujarat Titans. Notably, the Mumbai Indians star has been a one-franchise player since his IPL debut in 2022.

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Information A look at his T20I numbers Varma has scored 1,390 runs in T20Is for India across 49 matches. The left-handed batsman has an impressive average of 44.83 and a strike rate exceeding 145. He also has two centuries and six half-centuries to his name in the format.

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