Tilak Varma slams his 11th 50-plus score (T20Is): Key stats

India were decently placed at 95/3 when Tilak arrived to bat in the 10th over.

He did not take long to open his arms as there was a sudden surge in the scoring rate.

Alongside Kishan, who scored a brilliant 81, Tilak added 94 runs before the former departed.

The latter remained till the end and got to his fifty off just 23 balls.

Tilak smashed five fours and three sixes en route to his 29-ball 61*.