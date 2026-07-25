Tilak Varma slams his 11th 50-plus score (T20Is): Key stats
What's the story
Indian batting sensation Tilak Varma played an explosive knock in the second T20I match against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. His unbeaten 60-run effort helped the visiting team post a massive total of 219/5 while batting first. Tilak's partnership with Ishan Kishan powered Team India to the challenging score. This was the former's 11th 50-plus score in T20Is. Here are his stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Tilak
India were decently placed at 95/3 when Tilak arrived to bat in the 10th over.
He did not take long to open his arms as there was a sudden surge in the scoring rate.
Alongside Kishan, who scored a brilliant 81, Tilak added 94 runs before the former departed.
The latter remained till the end and got to his fifty off just 23 balls.
Tilak smashed five fours and three sixes en route to his 29-ball 61*.
Career
Here are his T20I stats
The left-handed batter has now raced to 1,634 runs across 58 T20Is (55 innings) at a strike rate of 145.37.
Tilak's average is also an impressive 44.16. Tilak's tally now includes 11 scores of 50 or more, including two tons.
His three outings against Zimbabwe have resulted in 110 runs without being dismissed.
Information
5,00 T20 runs loading for Tilak
Overall in the 20-over format, Tilak has raced to 4,902 runs from 166 matches (158 innings) at 41.19. He now owns 29 fifties and 5 centuries. The star batter has completed 238 sixes.