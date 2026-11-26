Varma's knock had three fours and a six. He faced 66 balls.

In the ongoing tournament, Varma has batted in 4 matches out of 5 and has hit four fifty-plus scores in each of them.

His scores read: 81*, 107, 100, and 53.

As per Cricinfo, Varma has raced to 2,402 runs in List A cricket from 56 matches at 50-plus.

He has 8 tons and 15 fifties.