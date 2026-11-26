In-form Tilak Varma hammers his 15th List A fifty: Stats
What's the story
An in-form Tilak Varma has continued his strong run of form for India A in the ongoing ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. On Thursday, Varma slammed a solid 53-run knock versus Sri Lanka A in a crucial semi-final clash at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Notably, India A went on to score 317/8 in 50 overs. Here's more.
Information
Varma adds 79 runs alongside Abhishek Sharma
India A skipper Varma walked in when his side was 80/1. He added 79 runs alongside Abhishek Sharma for the 2nd wicket. Varma was then part of a 38-run stand with Kumar Kushagra. Interestingly, SL-A fought back and dismissed both batters in quick succession.
Numbers
4th successive 50-plus score for Varma in ongoing tourney
Varma's knock had three fours and a six. He faced 66 balls.
In the ongoing tournament, Varma has batted in 4 matches out of 5 and has hit four fifty-plus scores in each of them.
His scores read: 81*, 107, 100, and 53.
As per Cricinfo, Varma has raced to 2,402 runs in List A cricket from 56 matches at 50-plus.
He has 8 tons and 15 fifties.