Duleep Trophy 2026: Tilak Varma shines with twin 50-plus scores

In the first innings, South Zone were reduced to 80/5 in response to North Zone's 195.

Tilak then built a massive 175-run partnership with Shreyas Gopal, who scored 87 runs. The former's 116* off 250 balls (9 fours) stood out.

He scored 51* off 79 balls (8 fours) on the fourth day as South Zone won by seven wickets.