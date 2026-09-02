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Home / News / Sports News / Duleep Trophy 2026: Tilak Varma shines with twin 50-plus scores
Duleep Trophy 2026: Tilak Varma shines with twin 50-plus scores
The South Zone skipper scored 116* and 51* in the semi-final

Duleep Trophy 2026: Tilak Varma shines with twin 50-plus scores

By Parth Dhall
Sep 02, 2026
05:14 pm
What's the story

Tilak Varma's twin 50-plus scores in Bengaluru propelled South Zone to the 2026 Duleep Trophy final. The South Zone skipper scored an unbeaten 116 in the first innings and followed it up with a solid 51*. This helped South Zone chase 181 against North Zone. South Zone will now face East Zone in the final at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Knocks

Tilak's unbeaten knocks in semi-final

In the first innings, South Zone were reduced to 80/5 in response to North Zone's 195.

Tilak then built a massive 175-run partnership with Shreyas Gopal, who scored 87 runs. The former's 116* off 250 balls (9 fours) stood out.

He scored 51* off 79 balls (8 fours) on the fourth day as South Zone won by seven wickets.

Numbers

A look at his numbers

According to Cricinfo, Tilak raced to his eighth century in First-Class cricket. In the second innings, he completed his sixth half-century, making his conversion outstanding.

The 23-year-old left-handed batter now has 1,729 runs from 24 red-ball games (37 innings) at an incredible average of 55.77.

Tilak, India's vice-captain in T20Is, is yet to make his Test debut.

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