Varma was joined by Kumar Kushagra when India A were 42/3.

Both players resurrected the innings with a majestic stand worth 206 runs off 191 balls for the 4th wicket. Kushagra departed for 117 before Varma and Rinku Singh (9) added 35 runs.

Nandan Yadav dismissed Varma in the 46th over. India A were reduced to 283/5 with his dismissal.