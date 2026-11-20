IND-A skipper Tilak Varma hammers his 7th List A hundred
What's the story
India A skipper Tilak Varma played a rescuing act with a fine 107-run knock in his side's opening match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The Group B clash is being held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. India A scored 332/9 in 50 overs versus Nepal. India A were 42/3 at one stage before getting to 332/9.
Summary
Varma and Kushagra add 206-run stand
Varma was joined by Kumar Kushagra when India A were 42/3.
Both players resurrected the innings with a majestic stand worth 206 runs off 191 balls for the 4th wicket. Kushagra departed for 117 before Varma and Rinku Singh (9) added 35 runs.
Nandan Yadav dismissed Varma in the 46th over. India A were reduced to 283/5 with his dismissal.
Runs
21st 50-plus score for Varma in 50 overs format
Varma's 107 came off 113 balls. He slammed six fours and four sixes.
With this knock, Varma has raced to a tally of 2,249 runs from 53 List A matches at 48-plus, as per Cricinfo.
He recorded his 7th hundred (50s: 14).
Notably, 68 of Varma's 2,249 runs in the 50-over format have come for the Indian cricket team from 5 matches at 22.66 (50s: 1).
Twitter Post
7th hundred!
Leading from the front when the chips were down 🫡— BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026
Captain @TilakV9 brings up a sublime 7️⃣th List A hundred to rescue India A in Doha 👏
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/r7KnQLPzIm#TeamIndia | #INDAvNEP | #RisingStarsAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/souCrA6AWx