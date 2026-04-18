Tim David becomes second-fastest to 1,000 IPL runs (by balls) 

Australian dasher Tim David has completed 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . David reached the landmark playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Aussie all-rounder, who has been in blazing form this season, attained the feat with his seventh run of the match. Here are the key stats.

Career Best strike rate in IPL history David made a 17-ball 26 against DC, scoring three fours and a six. The Australian international, one of the most dangerous finishers, has raced to 1,019 runs from 56 IPL matches. Across 50 innings, the right-handed dasher averages 36.39. His strike rate of 177.83 is the best among batters with 1,000-plus IPL runs. His tally includes two half-centuries and 74 sixes.

Elite list Second-fastest to the milestone (by balls) As per Cricbuzz, David took the second-least number of balls to complete 1,000 IPL runs (560). He is only behind Andre Russell, who needed just 545 deliveries. Fewest balls taken for 1000 IPL runs: 545 - Andre Russell 560 - Tim David 575 - Travis Head 575 - Phil Salt

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