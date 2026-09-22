'Pujara used to irritate us': Tim Paine recalls Australia's misery

Paine, who is a part of the Australia A support staff for the series, highlighted the significance of 'A' tours in preparing future cricketers.

"That's why we're investing quite a lot of time and resources into getting the next group of cricketers over here," he told Times of India.

The former captain stressed on acclimatizing to Indian conditions, saying it helps develop game plans.

He also acknowledged the importance of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy for Australia.