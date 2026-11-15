England's Tom Banton gets to his second ODI hundred: Stats 

Playing his 16th ODI, Banton has raced to 712 runs at an average of 47.46. He clocked his second ODI hundred (50s: 5).

As per Cricinfo, his nine ODI outings in 2026 have resulted in 540 runs at 60 (100s: 2, 50s: 4).

Meanwhile, Banton now has 1,236 runs in List A cricket. He averages over 36 from 34 matches.

He smashed his fourth hundred in the 50-over format (50s: 8).