England's Tom Banton gets to his second ODI hundred: Stats
What's the story
England's Tom Banton hammered a brilliant hundred in the second ODI match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. The opener struck a knock worth 121 off 99 balls, hitting 12 fours and four sixes during his stay. He was part of a superb 137-run stand for the second wicket alongside Joe Root. This was Banton's second ODI ton and a sixth 50-plus score in his last eight outings in the format.
Knock
A fine hand from the opener
Banton stood tall against the Australian bowlers, scoring a century off just 86 balls.
His innings was instrumental in taking England to a strong position after Ben Duckett's (9) early exit.
Root also contributed with a brisk 62 runs but was dismissed by Cooper Connolly.
As mentioned, he added 137 runs with Banton off just 136 balls.
The latter was eventually dismissed by Xavier Bartlett.
Stats
Banton's 7th fifty-plus score in ODIs
Playing his 16th ODI, Banton has raced to 712 runs at an average of 47.46. He clocked his second ODI hundred (50s: 5).
As per Cricinfo, his nine ODI outings in 2026 have resulted in 540 runs at 60 (100s: 2, 50s: 4).
Meanwhile, Banton now has 1,236 runs in List A cricket. He averages over 36 from 34 matches.
He smashed his fourth hundred in the 50-over format (50s: 8).