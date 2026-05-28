NZ's Tom Blundell records his career-best Test score: Key stats
What's the story
Tom Blundell's incredible 186-run knock powered New Zealand to 490/8d in the first innings of the one-off four-day Test against Ireland at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Blundell added a double-century stand with Rachin Ravindra, who also reached his ton, after the Kiwis slumped to 86/4. After Ravindra's departure, Blundell added 158 more runs with Dean Foxcroft. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Blundell, Ravindra rescue NZ
NZ suffered early blows on Day 1 after Ireland elected to field. Rescuing them from 86/4, Blundell and Ravindra added 217 runs (330 balls). However, Harry Tector dismissed Ravindra before stumps as NZ walked back at 361/5. Blundell, who earlier brought up his sixth Test ton, took NZ past 460 the next morning. He finally fell to Reuben Wilson for 186 (292).
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Blundell, who scored 22 fours and 3 sixes, recorded his first Test century since December 2024. Overall, it was his sixth ton in the format. Blundell, who made his Test debut in 2017, recorded his career-best score. He also has 11 half-centuries. In 45 Tests, the Kiwi batter has raced to 2,359 runs at an average of 35.74.
Information
Three tons each (home and away)
Blundell now has three centuries each in home and away conditions. In 20 away Tests, the batter has raced to 1,155 runs at an average of 35.74. And he owns 1,204 runs from 25 home Tests at an average of 35.41.