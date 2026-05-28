NZ's Tom Blundell records his career-best Test score: Key stats

Tom Blundell 's incredible 186-run knock powered New Zealand to 490/8d in the first innings of the one-off four-day Test against Ireland at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Blundell added a double-century stand with Rachin Ravindra, who also reached his ton, after the Kiwis slumped to 86/4. After Ravindra's departure, Blundell added 158 more runs with Dean Foxcroft. Here are the key stats.

Knock Blundell, Ravindra rescue NZ NZ suffered early blows on Day 1 after Ireland elected to field. Rescuing them from 86/4, Blundell and Ravindra added 217 runs (330 balls). However, Harry Tector dismissed Ravindra before stumps as NZ walked back at 361/5. Blundell, who earlier brought up his sixth Test ton, took NZ past 460 the next morning. He finally fell to Reuben Wilson for 186 (292).

Numbers A look at his numbers Blundell, who scored 22 fours and 3 sixes, recorded his first Test century since December 2024. Overall, it was his sixth ton in the format. Blundell, who made his Test debut in 2017, recorded his career-best score. He also has 11 half-centuries. In 45 Tests, the Kiwi batter has raced to 2,359 runs at an average of 35.74.

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