Tom Latham backs Shubman Gill's ball criticism in Wellington
What's the story
New Zealand captain Tom Latham has backed India's skipper Shubman Gill's criticism of the Kookaburra ball. The support comes after the Wellington Test, where both players observed that the ball loses its hardness too quickly. The match ended in a draw as India couldn't bowl out NZ in the second innings. This rapid degradation of the ball's hardness was seen as a major concern, especially for bowlers who rely on it for better performance during matches.
Ball quality
Both players observed ball loses hardness quickly
Gill had raised concerns over the Kookaburra ball's tendency to lose hardness quickly, which he said hampers bowlers' performance.
He noted that this makes it less likely for edges off the bat to reach the wicketkeeper or slip cordon.
Latham agreed with Gill's observation and said that after the first 10 overs with a new ball, its effectiveness started diminishing throughout the match.
Match impact
Latham noted that the ball gets soft
Latham noted that other than day one, when the wicket had more to offer, the ball tended to get soft as the game progressed.
He compared this to usual New Zealand conditions where the ball stays harder and swings for longer periods.
"You get through those first few overs, first 10 overs with a new ball and things look slightly different," he said.
Rule debate
Latham hesitant to support Gill's saliva ban suggestion
While Latham agreed with Gill on the Kookaburra ball issue, he was hesitant to support his suggestion of revisiting the saliva ban.
The New Zealand captain said that considering how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the world, he wasn't sure if things would change.
He emphasized that teams must adapt to current rules and do everything possible to keep the ball in good shape throughout innings.
ICC request
Gill appeals to ICC
Gill had also appealed to the ICC to allow teams to use saliva on the ball.
He stressed that this could help maintain its condition for longer, especially on surfaces where bowlers are struggling to extract movement.
The India captain shared his experience from the 2025 tour of England, where they faced similar issues with an early softening ball and inability to maintain it properly due to a ban on saliva use.
Match
How the Wellington Test panned out
Electing to field, India reduced New Zealand to 70/5 early on. However, Henry Nicholls (175*) and Glenn Phillips (118) powered the Kiwis to 368.
In response, India declared at a mammoth 720/9 with six of their top seven batters scoring at least 75 runs.
With India earning a hefty lead, the Kiwis had to survive the final day with eight wickets in hand.
They were 239/5 with 15 overs to go when the two captains shook hands.
Information
Use of saliva on cricket ball
Traditionally, saliva has been used by fast bowlers to maintain the shine of one side of an old ball, allowing it to reverse swing. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a ban on saliva usage to shine the ball. After a two-year period, the ban was made permanent.