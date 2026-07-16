MLC 2026: Ton-up Steve Smith attains multiple T20 feats

Washington Freedom's chase got off to a rocky start, with Mitchell Owen and Rachin Ravindra falling early.

However, Smith and Gous turned the game around with a staggering 241-run stand for the third wicket.

Smith anchored the innings with an unbeaten 110 off 48 balls while Gous hammered a career-best 132 off just 51 deliveries.

Their partnership of 241 runs (89 balls) is the joint second-biggest in the format.