Decoding the top five best active pacers in Test cricket 

Pakistan cricket team pacer Mohammad Abbas never got the consistent run of game he deserved.

However, the right-arm bowler has always stood up when called up.

He returned to the side in 2026 and across three matches, he delivered with 18 wickets.

Abbas owns 118 wickets in 30 matches for Pakistan at 22.38 (4w: 6, 5w: 7).

Overall, he has 897 First-Class scalps.