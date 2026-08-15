Decoding the top five best active pacers in Test cricket
What's the story
Test cricket continues to be shaped by a formidable generation of fast bowlers, combining relentless pace, movement, accuracy and remarkable endurance. From proven match-winners to modern-day stars redefining the art of seam bowling, these pacers consistently trouble batters across conditions. Here, we decode five of the finest active fast bowlers in Test cricket alongside presenting their key numbers in the format.
#5
Mohammad Abbas - Pakistan
Pakistan cricket team pacer Mohammad Abbas never got the consistent run of game he deserved.
However, the right-arm bowler has always stood up when called up.
He returned to the side in 2026 and across three matches, he delivered with 18 wickets.
Abbas owns 118 wickets in 30 matches for Pakistan at 22.38 (4w: 6, 5w: 7).
Overall, he has 897 First-Class scalps.
#4
Mohammed Siraj - India
India's Mohammed Siraj has been producing substance in tough away tours and is also a workhorse in home conditions.
Siraj has grown into a dependable bowler and leads the unit often when Jasprit Bumrah is absent.
As per Cricinfo, in 46 matches, Siraj has collected 140 wickets at 29.74 (4w: 8, 5w: 5).
99 of his wickets have come in away matches (opposition's home).
#3
Kagiso Rabada - South Africa
South African speedster Kagiso Rabada is one of the finest all-format bowlers.
In the longest format for the Proteas, Rabada is a leader of the pack.
His pace, control and ability to extract bounce helped South Africa win the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 honor.
In 73 matches, he owns 340 wickets at 22.03 (4w: 15, 5w: 17).
Rabada brings variety in SA's attack.
#2
Josh Hazlewood - Australia
Australia's Josh Hazlewood surpassed 300 Test scalps (301) in the 1st encounter against Bangladesh with 6/89 from 28 overs.
The 35-year-old veteran became the ninth Aussie pacer with 300-plus scalps.
Hazlewood's relentless accuracy and subtle movement make him a constant threat, particularly with the older ball.
He is also by exceptional control and patience.
A match-winner, Hazlewood owns 446 First-Class wickets.
#1
Mitchell Starc - Australia
Australia's Mitchell Starc bags the numero uno position on this list.
A relentless left-arm pacer, Starc's searing pace and natural swing make him a constant threat.
His arsenal features pinpoint yorkers, steep bouncers, probing hard-length deliveries and late movement.
Recently, Starc went past Rangana Herath and Kapil Dev in the all-time Test scalps tally.
He owns 435 wickets at 26.57 (5w: 18, 4w: 20).