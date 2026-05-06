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Home / News / Sports News / Top tennis players could boycott French Open: All we know
Top tennis players could boycott French Open: All we know
Roland Garros has offered 9.5% increase in prize money

Top tennis players could boycott French Open: All we know

By Parth Dhall
May 06, 2026
02:14 pm
What's the story

Top tennis players, including Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, have voiced support for a boycott of Roland Garros if their demands for increased prize money are not met. The threat comes as a response to the ongoing dispute between players and French Open organizers over prize money distribution. Despite this year's tournament offering a 9.5% increase in total prize money to €61.7 million, many players feel it is still insufficient compared to other Grand Slams.

Revenue dispute

Sabalenka hints at potential Roland Garros boycott

As reported earlier, players have claimed that their prize money will likely be less than 15% of the tournament's revenue. This is way below the 22% they are demanding to match the ATP and WTA combined 1000 events. At the 2026 Italian Open, Sabalenka told reporters, "I think at some point we will boycott it (the tournament), yeah. I feel like that's going to be the only way to fight for our rights."

Negotiation optimism

Sabalenka, Gauff all for negotiations

Despite the threat of a boycott, Sabalenka remains optimistic about the ongoing negotiations. She said, "I just really hope that all of the negotiation that we are having, we at some point are going to get to the right decision, to the conclusion that everyone will be happy with." Gauff has also suggested that players should form a union, similar to the WNBA's (basketball), which negotiated for nearly 17 months before reaching a tentative agreement.

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Where Roland Garros prize money stands

The prize money raised this year still leaves Roland Garros trailing other Grand Slams in terms of total payout. According to Al Jazeera, the US Open offered $90 million last year, with Wimbledon giving $72.51 million. The 2026 Australian Open set a record with $80.06 million.

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Absence of player consultation

Due to the prize money issue, the top tennis players, including Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, have been at loggerheads with all four Grand Slams for the past year. In a joint statement, they sought higher prize money and a more significant role in "decisions that directly impact us."

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